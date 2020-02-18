Save $200 with this ROG gaming laptop deal to play games like Fortnite on the go

If you're hunting down a cheap laptop - or a gaming laptop deal, more specifically - Microsoft has an offer for you. They've knocked down the price of the ASUS ROG Strix G GL531GT-UB74 by $200, bringing it down to $999 . That's a notable saving on a capable machine that'll play most of today's games on medium settings at the least. Although it'll handle everything else OK, this makes it ideal for esports games like Fortnite or Apex Legends in particular.

In terms of specs, this cheap laptop packs in a 15.6-inch Full HD LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a powerful i7-9750H 2.60 GHz processor, an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, 16GB RAM, and a very tasty 512GB PCIE NVME M.2 SSD for faster boot and loading. Because this is an ROG device, it's also sporting eye-catching RGB lighting as well. Overall - it's one of the best cheap gaming laptop deals for under $1000 we've sen for some time.

The only quibble we have with this laptop deal is that graphics card. It's not bad by any means, but it's not what you'd call powerful either - it'll run modern games just fine. However, the weighty CPU and RAM balance things out. That 512GB SSD also helps, boosting its speed by a considerable amount. Yes, this machine won't be running Cyberpunk 2077 at high or ultra settings when it launches later this year (you'd need one of the best graphics cards for that), but it will give you a solid performance at medium for most games.