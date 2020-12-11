Save big with these cheap gaming laptop deals from Dell right now

Genuinely great cheap gaming offer alert! Among its current gaming PC and laptop deals, there are two absolute bangers over at Dell: a Dell G5 with a 1660 Ti graphics card for just $749.99 and a whopper of a $730 saving on a premium Alienware beast. With savings such as these, on quality laptops, it's worth paying attention to, especially if you were worried about missing out on Black Friday and Cyber Monday offerings.

We've gone big on the initial recommendations from the Dell sale below on both laptops here because the savings and value on offer is extraordinary. There's nothing quite like getting some excellent new tech on the cheap is there? Particularly when it comes to premium gaming machines.

The first deal is a no brainer for those looking for a genuinely good gaming laptop on the cheap. From Dell's own G-series of gaming laptops, there's one of the best cheap gaming laptop deals we've seen of late: a Dell G5 15 model with an i5-10300H processor, a GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD can be yours for just $749.99. It really is a value busting offer given the performance the laptop will offer and the price of admission. Hurry though - this is a time-limited deal and loads of its allocation has already been snapped up!

For those looking to up the ante, there's a premium Alienware machine on offer too. You can save a massive $730 on an m15 R3 variant that sports an RTX 2070 Super graphics card, i7-10875H processor, 32GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for just $1,699.99. This is an awesome price for one of the best gaming laptops in the world right now.

These are both cracking deals, but we wouldn't expect them to hang around forever!

Cheap gaming laptop deals today

Dell G5 15 | 15.6" 1080p | i5-10300H CPU | GTX 1660 Ti GPU | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD | $990 $749.99 at Dell

Looking at Dell's own gaming range, this is a fabulous deal as it gets you the very definition of a cheap gaming laptop deal. This is a genuinely good gaming laptop (ray-tracing capabilities aside, unfortunately) and you get it cheap! Nice.View Deal

Alienware m15 R3 | i7-10875H CPU | RTX 2070 Super GPU | 32GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $2,430 $1,699.99 at Dell

Get this Alienware laptop with properly beefy specs and a slimline design for $730 off right now at Dell. It's a seriously good deal - you can upgrade the SSD situation for a bit of extra cash too.

View Deal

For more deals and recommendations to go with your new tech, make sure you check out the best gaming mouse, the best gaming keyboard, and the best gaming monitor. They'll get you set up in no time. Want to save even more money? Then be sure to check out our other cheap gaming laptop deals.