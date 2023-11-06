Samsung’s QD-OLED monitor is $600 ahead of Black Friday, and I’m pretty impressed

I normally wait till Black Friday to start getting serious about QD-OLED monitor deals, but Amazon’s current 34-inch Samsung Odyssey G8 deal is worth talking about. Your bank account will still have to make peace with the fact it's a premium panel, and that naturally means you’ll pay more. However, if you’re looking to embrace cutting edge screen tech while retaining other valuable gaming features, you shouldn’t stick your nose up at this offer. Not unless you want to end up over a grand after the things return to normal.

To bag the Samsung Odyssey G8 offer in question, you’ll want to swing by Amazon, as the early Black Friday gaming monitor deal knocks it down from $1,499.99 to $899.99. It’s all thanks to the retailer somewhat jumping the gun with a 40% discount, and I’m thoroughly impressed to see discounts like this ahead of the actual event. We’re talking about a new record low that brings the display down to further than previous price cuts, as I’m used to seeing it for over $900 even when discounts are applied.

I’m not going to pretend $899 isn’t a lot of a screen, and even the chonkiest of Black Friday gaming deals can’t crash the premium party. Yet, it’s important to consider what the display provides before judging its price tag, as it’ll be a game changer for the right player. For starters, its QD-OLED panel is going to punch much harder than non quantum dot screens in terms of contrast and color, all while maintaining super bright visuals that other OLEDs simply cannot.

Samsung Odyssey G8 34-inch | $1,499.99 $899.99 at Amazon

Save $600 - Normally, this Odyssey OLED G8 screen doesn't go below $900 even when discounted. But hey, it's Black Friday season, so we're welcoming this premium panel discount with open arms. It hasn't jumped up to MSRP for a while, but you'll often see it for over $1,200. Buy it if: ✅ You want better than vanilla OLED

✅ You want a speedy ultrawide screen Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd rather play at 4K

❌ You want the fastest screen possible Price check: Best Buy $899 | Walmart $899

The Odyssey OLED G8 should also be on your radar if you play FPS games competitively, as it boasts a 175Hz refresh rate and rapid 0.03ms response time. Keep in mind it's also an ultrawide panel with smart TV shenanigans within too, so while there are speedier screens on the marker, this one arguably strikes a better balance between raw performance and pretty useful features.

Should you buy the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 before Black Friday?

Waiting till Black Friday to pick up anything tech related is often the right call, but I’d jump on this Odyssey OLED G8 deal sooner than later. The thrill of finding unbelievable offers during the official sale will be worth risking stock issues down the line for some, and I can’t guarantee that smaller additional discounts won’t kick in.

What I can assure you of is that this QD-OLED panel offer is solid, and I’ll be low key jealous of anyone who picks one up. I’m currently playing Alan Wake 2 using an RTX 4080, so I’m currently teasing myself about what the experience would be like if I swapped my ordinary IPS display for the OLED G9. Simply put, it’d turn the horror romps remarkable visuals into a captivating, yet creepy canvas that’d put even the best gaming monitors to shame, even if it is capped at 1440p.

If you’re still weighing up different models, you’ll want to swing by our Black Friday QD-OLED deals hub for a selection of discounts. We’ve also got some of the best discounts available right now below, just in case you’re not sure how far your money can stretch.

