Samsung Neo QLEDs are perfect for PS5 and Xbox Series X, and currently on offer for Prime Day

The 2021 range of 4K Samsung Neo QLEDs has been given a rare Amazon Prime Day discount, and these have ranked among our best TVs for PS5 and Xbox Series X. Thanks to its 120Hz refresh rate, and other top features, the Samsung Neo QLED is perfectly suited for next-gen gaming. And now you can get your hands on the Samsung Neo QLED in a range of screen-sizes for less.

The Samsung Neo QLEDs offer superb image-quality, driven by its advanced AI-powered Neo Quantum 4K processor, and handily it comes with an Intelligent Mode that optimises the TV picture for whatever source you're using - whether it's Netflix or your shiny new Xbox Series X or PS5.

If you are a multi-source user - and I know we are - then this model comes with one of Samsung's One Connect Boxes, which connects to the TV via fibre optic cable to offer four HDMI 2.1 connections. There's also a dedicated interface for gamers, known, handily, as the Game Bar, which allows you to make tweaks and adjustments to your heart's conent. Input lag clocks in at around 10ms from our own tests, and it also sports support for HDR, HDR10, HLG, and HDR 10+. No Dolby Vision though, although that's not a dealbreaker.

Samsung Neo QLED 4K TVs - perfect for PS5 and Xbox Series X gaming

If you want something a little bigger, then this 65-inch QN90A model is a stunner. Offering all the same features as the QN95A but with some added bells and whistles including 3D audio with Object Tracking Sound, this is an impressive new-gen compatible set. Also available in 55-inch and 50-inch options



Another slightly different product number, but the same brilliant pros for this Samsung 4K QLED. This is the more affordable option though, with prices starting at £1699 for this 55-inch set. Also available in 65-inch, 50-inch, and 75-inch models

