Sam Elliott apologizes for calling The Power of the Dog a "piece of s*** Western"

Sam Elliott has apologized for the comments about The Power of the Dog that he made on Marc Maron's WTF podcast earlier this year, calling the movie "a piece of shit Western".

"I told the WTF podcaster that I thought Jane Campion was a brilliant director, and I want to apologize to the cast of The Power of the Dog, brilliant actors all," Elliott told Deadline (opens in new tab). "And in particular Benedict Cumberbatch. I can only say that I’m sorry and I am. I am."

"I wasn’t very articulate about it. I didn’t articulate it very well," he continued. "And I said some things that hurt people and I feel terrible about that. The gay community has been incredible to me my entire career. And I mean my entire career, from before I got started in this town. Friends on every level and every job description up until today. I’m sorry I hurt any of those friends and someone that I loved. And anyone else by the words that I used."

In his original comments, the actor said: "What the fuck does this woman – she’s a brilliant director by the way, I love her work, previous work – but what the fuck does this woman from down there, New Zealand, know about the American West? And why in the fuck does she shoot this movie in New Zealand and call it Montana and say, 'This is the way it was.' That fucking rubbed me the wrong way, pal."

He also added: "They’re all running around in chaps and no shirts. There’s all these allusions to homosexuality throughout the fucking movie."

The movie was up for 12 awards at this year's Oscars, including Best Picture and acting nods for Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemmons, and Kirsten Dunst, and Jane Campion took home the gong for Best Director.