Sam & Max: This Time It's Virtual release window and VR platforms confirmed

Sam & Max: This Time It's Virtual now has an official release window and a list of supported platforms, after debuting at the Future Games Show in August last year .

The dog-and-rabbity-thing duo will make their virtual reality debut on Oculus Quest in June, with a suggested price of $29.99. Then they'll pull over for a pitstop on SteamVR and Viveport sometime later in 2021, and finally end their cross-VR-platform roadtrip with their arrival on PlayStation VR in early 2022. We know that the PSVR PS5 headset is in the works at Sony, but it won't arrive this year, so you'll probably have to stick to playing Sam & Max: This Time It's Virtual on the original PSVR when it first arrives.

"We're thrilled to finally announce platforms for Sam & Max: This Time's It's Virtual!", HappyGiant CEO Mike Levine said in a press release. "We've created something insanely weird and fun. It's breaking new ground for VR, while staying true to the Sam & Max / LucasArts vibe. The folks at Big Sugar have been phenomenal supporting us and helping us bring the game to as many platforms as possible."

The team behind Sam & Max: This Time it's Virtual includes key figures from both the original Sam & Max: Hit the Road adventure game and the Sam & Max Telltale series. Speaking of which, if you want to get reacquainted with Freelance Police procedure before June, you can check out Sam & Max: Save the World Remastered on PC and Switch right now .