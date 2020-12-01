Saints Row: Gat out of Hell audio tomes collectibles location guide

If you're searching the fiery depths to complete your set of Saints Row: Gat out of Hell audio tomes, then this guide will surely come in handy. Things are tough in Hell, and alongside ticking off enough challenges to fully incur the wrath of Satan himself, there are various groups of collectibles to seek out. The main ones to be aware of are the audio tomes, which consists of 64 glowing books to locate, and each recording you find will either add an entry to the Damned Souls Orientation Guide or provide some background information on one of your allies. Read on to discover every Saints Row: Gat out of Hell audio tome location, and unlock The Book of More, Man Trophy or Achievement in the process.

Table of Contents: