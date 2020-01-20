The SAG Awards 2020 winners list in full

This year's SAG (Screen Actors Guild) Award winners have been announced, with Parasite becoming the first foreign-language film to win the night's marquee award: Best Cast – Film.
“Although the title is Parasite, I think the story is about coexistence and how we can all live together,” the movie's star, Song Kang-Ho, said during the acceptance speech, according to Deadline. "But to be honoured with the best ensemble award, it occurs to me that maybe we haven’t created such a bad movie.”
Other notable winners in the film categories included Joaquin Phoenix, Renée Zellweger, Laura Dern, and Brad Pitt, who now all look like sure-fire winners at the Oscars later this year. One group the SAG Awards honour that the Oscars do not are stunt performers – the team behind Avengers: Endgame took home the stunt ensemble award. See the full list of film and TV winners below.
Read more: Our Oscars 2020 predictions
Film
Best cast: Parasite
Best actress: Renée Zellweger, Judy
Best actor: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Best supporting actress: Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Best supporting actor: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best stunt ensemble: Avengers: Endgame
TV
Best cast in a comedy series: The Marvellous Mrs Maisel
Best actress in a comedy series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Best actor in a comedy series: Tony Shalhoub, The Marvellous Mrs Maisel
Best cast in a drama series: The Crown
Best actress in a drama series: Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Best actor in a drama series: Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Best actress in a TV movie or limited series: Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Best actor in a TV movie or drama series: Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Best stunt ensemble in a series: Game of Thrones