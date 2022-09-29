Sackboy: A Big Adventure PC specs revealed ahead of October launch

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is coming to PC next month, and now we have the official PC specs you'll need to play the game at different settings.

In a new blog post, Sumo Digital design director Ned Waterhouse detailed the improvements the studio made to ensure the game looks "visually stunning on PC." Among the new features are support for 4K visuals with a targeted 120 FPS, NVIDIA DLSS2, a variable refresh rate, and a wide range of wide-screen display ratios, including ultrawide 21:9.

Of course, none of the above matters if you don't have a rig that can handle those power demands. Fortunately, Sackboy: A Big Adventure's minimum and recommended PC specs are pretty accessible, but things escalate quickly in the High to Ultra settings range.

(Image credit: PlayStation)

As you can see, most gaming PCs built within the last several years should be able to run Sackboy on PC at the lowest settings without much of a hiccup. However, even the Medium range asks for an i7-4770k processor and at least an RTX 1060 or Radeon RX580. Going into High and Very High means you'll need to step up to an RTX 1070 and RTX 2070, respectively.

Getting Sackboy: A Big Adventure to run on Ultra without serious frame rate dips will require an absolute beast of a gaming PC. Sumo Digital recommends at least an i9-9900k processor, an RTX 3080 10GB, and 16 gigs of RAM.

With or without the above specs, Sackboy on PC comes with DualSense support and mouse-and-keyboard support, as well as achievements and cloud saves on Steam and the Epic Game Store.

These are the best PC games to play right now.