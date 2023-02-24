Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy reteaming for new comedy Boy Band

Ryan Reynolds will star in and produce new Paramount comedy film Boy Band. The project will also reunite him with his regular collaborator Shawn Levy, per The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab).

Plot specifics are unknown at this point, though THR call it "a boy band reunion movie." Reynolds's role is also under wraps, though, if he is planning on flexing his singing skills, we can trust that he'll deliver some showstoppers after his turn in the Christmas musical Spirited.

Along with starring and producing, Reynolds also conceived the story and co-wrote the film with Luca and Me and Earl and the Dying Girl writer Jesse Andrews. Levy is said to be considering directing, though that depends on scheduling – the report pins this fall to early next year as potential production windows.

Levy and Reynolds also have Deadpool 3 in the works, which THR notes is set to start filming this spring. The film will be part of the MCU and will co-star Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, along with The Crown's Emma Corrin in a mystery role.

"We are writing, rewriting, developing, prepping Deadpool every day now," Levy has said of the threequel. "It is such a blast to laugh every day. It is so delicious to hear and write and come up with these scenes where people are just talking foul. And the violence is in your face and hardcore, and it's very much a Deadpool movie. And it has Logan in it. And it has Wolverine in it. It's too fun. I'm having so much fun, and I haven't even hit the shooting floor yet."

