Rumbleverse is a new battle royale from the Killer Instinct team

The makers of Divekick have a more ambitious brawler in mind

Rumbleverse made its debut at The Game Awards 2021, a brand new "Brawler Royale" from Iron Galaxy and Epic Games. 

The 40-player melee focused battle royale comes from the studio behind Divekick and the Killer Instinct we know today, and is set to launch February 8, 2022, for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, and last-gen consoles. It's free-to-play, supports crossplay and cross-progression across all platforms, and – oh yeah – it looks like a hell of a good time. 

Rumbleverse is described as a new take on the battle royale – using melee combat and fast platforming to help set it apart from the litany of title contenders out there. Set in Grapital City, you'll have just seconds to scale buildings and leap between rooftops in search of crates to break, each of which can contain melee moves to learn, weapons to equip, or upgrades and perks for your stats and abilities. If you're having a difficult time picturing it, imagine classic WWF wrestling bouts turned into massive city-wide brawls. 

“This journey began for us with an idea to create an experience that was social, competitive, and chaotic. We wanted to build a big, hilarious playground where spectacular things are always happening. Rumbleverse combines our love for melee combat with the teamwork and player expression that have made games such a crucial source of human interaction," says Iron Galaxy co-CEO Adam Boyes. 

If you want to try it for yourself, Rumbleverse will have a "first look gameplay event" on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X on December 10. This limited-time event will give you a chance to play Rumbleverse before anybody else, but access is limited, so you'll want to swing over to the official website to register if you're interested.

