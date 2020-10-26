Where to buy an RTX 3070: It will be tough but here are your best bets for the next 30-series card

Brace yourself for another hardware launch: Nvidia's RTX 3070 card becomes available this week on Thursday, October 29. If it's been anything like the launch of the RTX 3080 prices, or trying to find RTX 3090 stock, and even the PS5 pre-orders and Xbox Series X pre-orders phase, we are in for some frustrating chaos once again. Given how fast everything has sold out this year, we've gathered up your best bets for securing the 3070. But, in all honesty, we don't know how it'll play out - you just need to be as prepared as possible.

As a quick refresh, the RTX 3070 is the 'lowest' of the three new cards sporting Nvidia's new Ampere architecture and the newest and biggest in their graphics cards line ups. It offers 8GB of GDDR6 memory with 5888 CUDA cores to power it. This results in performance that will outdo the RTX 2080Ti card and crushes it's 20-series partner, the RTX 2070. At a price tag of just $499, this is frankly ridiculous and great, great value for money.

While it might not get the attention of the flashier port the numbers of the 3080 and the 3090, we think the RTX 3070 is a real show-stopper here; it offers an affordable premium graphics card that will successfully bridge the 1440p - 4K faultline, and have the power to back it up without compromise. At just $499, it's a great proposition. That is until the rumored RTX 3060 gets announced (this might offer an even better level of performance-to-price value).

The 2080Ti card - and the others - that stand on our best graphics cards will be quaking in their boots at the 30-series beasts, and even the 3070 could earn a place on there given what it offers for bang to buck value and next-gen performance.



RTX 3070 prices: retailer list

Please note: As with the 3080 and 3090 cards and the recent next-gen console launches, these links may or may not work at first. Predicted demand is likely to be huge again so some retailer pages might fail. Your best bet is perseverance and hoping to get a bit lucky, but hopefully - hopefully - it'll be a smoother ride than this year's previous hardware launches. We don't have specific times yet for when stock will go live other than Thursday, October 29.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

There aren't any genuine pre-orders live right now with retailers - even if there are live product pages - but the above list of retailers should get you right where you need to be. Our self-populating deal finder below will rapidly update with the best prices of available cards going when they launch so this is a good page to bookmark and check back in during launch day. With a bit of luck and charm, hopefully, we can get you that shiny new 30-series card!

Today's best Nvidia RTX 3070 deals View Similar Amazon US Amazon No price information Check Amazon

If you're in the mood for re-evaluating your PC in line with the arrival of the 30-series cards, then check out our takes on the best CPU for gaming you can get, not to mention the best RAM for gaming.