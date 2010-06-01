Rosie Huntington-Whiteley confirmed for Transformers 3

Victoria’s Secret have officially congratulated Rosie Huntington-Whiteley for her involvement in Transformers 3 .

The British model, who has no movie acting experience to her name, has bagged the role of hot totty for Shia LaBeouf (and several million moviegoers) to salivate over.

The modelling firm released a video online congratulating Huntington-Whiteley, piecing together some rather raunchy footage of the model gyrating to, uh, stirring music and looking like she could set fire to a match just by looking at it.

Huntington-Whiteley beat out competition from other names on the list – including our very own Gemma Arterton, as well as Ashley Greene and Zoe Saldana. Clearly Michael Bay is going entirely for aesthetic rather than proven acting talent (naturally).

Still, even if we’re not massive fans of Transformers 3 , we’re massive Huntington-Whiteley fans after this video. Check it out below…

Think Huntington-Whiteley is a good fit for the role?