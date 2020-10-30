Roller Champions is expected to release in early 2021

Ubisoft's new sports game, Roller Champions, is due to release early next year. Ubisoft confirmed that development of the game is continuing on schedule in an earnings call this week.

Asked about the Roller Champion's progress during the call, CFO Frederick Duguet told investors that "the game is proceeding well. We are adding more depth to the gameplay, and getting most of the feedback we had got during the closed alpha" which took place earlier this year. Duguet then confirmed that Ubisoft is "planning to have the game at the beginning of next year."

Presumably, that means a release sometime in Q1, between January and March 2021. It's also possible, however, that Duguet is referring to the next financial year, which starts in April, meaning we could be waiting a few extra months for Roller Champions to arrive.

Sadly for Ubisoft, the earnings call was not all good news, as the company announced that two of its games had had to be delayed into the 2021-22 financial year. Far Cry 6 has been delayed along with Rainbow Six Quarantine, and both games are now expected to launch somewhere after April 1, 2021.

Thankfully, the next few weeks are likely to be a little better for Ubi, as Watch Dogs Legion is already out and Assassin's Creed Valhalla is launching in time for the Xbox Series X release date and PS5 release date. Two chunky Ubisoft open worlds should definitely help tide you over until next Spring.

While you wait for Roller Champions, check out some of the other best sports games on offer.