Roller Champions alpha: When it starts and what you can unlock for the full game

The Roller Champions Alpha is kicking off next week, and it will be your first chance to try the new derby-inspired game from Ubisoft since its surprise debut at E3 2019.

Ubisoft cleared out the skate floor after the Roller Champions test ended in June, and we haven't heard much more about the game since then. Then it was free skate all over again as the developers revealed their plans for the game in a brief livestream today. The big news was the impending alpha test, which is set to begin on March 11 and roll on through March 23.

If you want a chance to play in the PC-exclusive alpha (the full game is also headed to PS4, Xbox One, and Switch), you'll need to head to the official site for Roller Champions and sign up with your uPlay account. Even if you don't get in, you'll automatically be put on the waitlist for the closed beta later on. And you still have a chance, if you don't mind doing a little groveling: everybody who gets selected for the closed alpha will be able to invite in two of their uPlay friends to play with them.

The closed alpha will show off some of the work Ubisoft has been doing on Roller Champions: on top of the new Chichen Itzen arena, you'll be able to fully customize your character and their outfit for the first time. You'll also be able to try a bunch of new moves to whip around the arena with your team or clobber your opponents just before they score.

On top of getting a chance to play early, everybody who participates in the Roller Champions alpha will unlock the Live Tester outfit that they can take with them into future tests and the full game. Beyond the alpha, Ubisoft is also planning a closed beta and "Season 0" for Roller Champions, so we'll keep an eye out for more info on those events.