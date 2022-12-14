Want to create your own Pathfinder adventures? You'll be able to make and sell them on Roll20 soon

You'll soon be able to design and sell your own Pathfinder and Starfinder adventures on virtual tabletop Roll20.

Announced today ahead of a February kickoff, users will have the option to create entirely new content (or convert their existing work) specifically for use on the system. According to Roll20, they'll also be able to "sell that content directly on the Pathfinder Infinite site so that it unlocks for users on Roll20, providing additional value for both creators and fans on both platforms."

Rather than just providing readable PDF versions of an adventure, Roll20 copies of a game normally offer custom battle maps, monster/character tokens to represent their position on the board, and digital props for a more immersive - and interactive - experience. And although that functionality was previously limited to official Pathfinder or Starfinder modules from Paizo (the two games' publisher), creators will now be able to play with that toolset as well.

As noted by Paizo's Mark Moreland: “we are thrilled to see this intersection of Roll20's virtual tabletop and the innovation of our Pathfinder Infinite and Starfinder Infinite content creators. This partnership gives creators even more options when crafting the exciting new rules options, adventures, and gaming accessories they already excel in.”

Pathfinder Infinite was created in 2021 and is the community-driven equivalent of DrivethruRPG (which allows you to publish work based on your own custom system and a range of the best tabletop RPGs) or the Dungeon Master's Guild. The latter allows you to create stories set within the worlds of Dungeons and Dragons books like the Forgotten Realms, Ravenloft, and Eberron.

