Rogue Company PS5 release date set for March 30

The Rogue Company PS5 release date is almost here, bringing the free-to-play hero shooter from First Watch Games and Hi-Rez Studios to PS5 on March 30.

The official Rogue Company Twitter account broke the news, confirming that the new-gen version of the game will arrive tomorrow. PS5 players will be able to choose between two graphics modes: one that targets 60 frames per second "with improved visuals" and another that targets an extra-smooth 120 frames per second. Any progress you've made on the PS4 version of the game will transfer right over to the PS5 version, and the upgrade is free - which makes sense, since the whole thing is free-to-play with support for cross-progression between platforms anyway.

Rogue Company was first released in open beta on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch back in October 2020, and its first new-gen versions arrived for Xbox Series X|S. Players choose from a selection of Rogues, each of whom come into play with their own unique special abilities and weaponry, then face off in rounds of 4v4 team-based combat.

Rogue Company is the first project from First Watch Games and the latest title from Hi-Rez, the free-to-play-focused publisher behind Paladins, Smite, and Tribes: Ascend. It's still in open beta, so we'll have to wait and see what First Watch has planned for the full release.