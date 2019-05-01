Rocket League patch notes: Nintendo account freeze and Error 71 matchmaking issues fixed, audio drop-outs reduced

Psyonix has pushed out another update, with the latest Rocket League patch notes bringing the game to version 1.62. It’s fairly small but fixes a few annoying bugs in the game and smooths out some matchmaking issues that will please a lot of players.

It’s a fairly varied patch, fixing everything from the dynamic range of game audio to the paint job on the DeLorean from the Back to the Future DLC. The most important fixes to pick out include the Switch-specific update that stops the game from freezing when players play with an account that isn’t linked to a Nintendo Account, and a reduction in audio drop-outs which were being caused by problematic memory behaviour.

Psyonix has also outlined a few known issues that they’re going to be working on now that 1.62 has shipped. These include adding Depth of Field controls to the Replay FX system on the Switch and fixing overlapping item-loading icons and invisible cars. Spooky. You can check out the changelog in full below.

Rocket League Patch Notes

Audio

Echo effect on ball effect has been adjusted

Reduced dynamic range of game audio based on community reception and feedback

General

Adjusted volume of fireworks on Champions Field (all variants)

Corrected memory behavior to reduce occurrences of audio drop-outs

This may still occur when playing 4v4 Rumble on Salty Shores

Fixed the diagonal kickoff position on Champions Field

An appropriate Club Tag worn by multiple players in a match should no longer be filtered on only one of those players

Resolved increase of ‘Error 71’ matchmaking errors when trying to find an Online Match

Player Banners previewed on Crate and Rocket Pass menus will no longer incorrectly attach to your profile

Adjusted the Paint Finish on the ‘DeLorean Time Machine’

[Nintendo Switch] Rocket League should no longer freeze if using a profile not linked to a Nintendo Account

Friends List notifications will now appear while viewing Replays

Known Issues