A new rogue-lite FPS is hitting the scene, and like Bullets Per Minute and Hi-Fi Rush before it, Robobeat charges you with jumping, sliding, and shooting in time with its music. Marching to the beat of its own drum though, this upcoming game from Kwalee utilizes rogue-lite levels that are always changing and even lets you control the music you fight to.

This twitchy first-person shooter has been slowly gaining traction since 2022, but a new trailer shown off at Future Games Show highlights its high-octane structure. Other recent trailers have shown the game's custom music feature that'll let you upload and trim your own tracks, or have the game auto-generate songs for you. Don't take our word for it: you can play a Robobeat demo on Steam right now.

Robobeat features fast-paced jumping, sliding, wall-running, and plenty of shooting. The game's levels are dubbed "rouglite-remixes" by the publisher, as they're procedurally generated and provide a perfect dance floor for your wide arsenal of weapons and modifications (yes, there is a grappling hook). Developer Inzanity has opted for a "technicolor" visual style that has elements of fellow rhythm-based shooter Pistol Whip, with punchy neon colors popping out from dark environments.

Of course, it's not all show and no tell. The new trailer shown at the FGS Spring showcase highlights the game's narrative. In Robobeat, you'll play as a famous bounty hunter named Ace as you pursue your latest target, an eccentric robot called Frazzer. Frazzer has Ace trapped inside his ever-changing mansion which is said to reveal secrets, weapons, and songs the more you progress. If it sounds a bit like the Merovingian mansion levels from The Matrix: Path of Neo, you're probably on the right lines.

All that, and Inzanity is a solo development team based in Sweden. It's always a bit harder to nail down release dates for games being made by one person, but we now know this musical shooter will launch on Steam and the Epic Games store on PC at some point in 2024. Luckily, there's a demo available on Steam now for those who can't wait.

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors