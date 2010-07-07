Robert Carlyle talks Stargate Universe

Robert Carlyle is a legend in the Total Film office, so we jumped at the chance to pay him a flying visit on the Vancouver set of Stargate Universe.

Stargate Universe, or SGU, is the second spin-off from the TV show that was itself spun off Roland Emmerich’s blockbuster movie. Seems you can’t keep a good concept down these days.

Carlyle stars as Dr Nicholas Rush, a scientific genius who finds himself stuck on the Destiny - a millions of years old alien spaceship - along with a bunch of human refugees fleeing an attack on their base.

He’s a shifty sort, true, but he’s the only person capable of figuring out how to fly the ship – which obviously comes in handy.

To celebrate the release of the first season on DVD and Blu-ray, we had a chat with Carlyle in the ship’s infirmary set (bloodstains not pictured).

Sporting an ‘Argentina’ jacket – the World Cup was a big topic of conversation among the cast, although nobody seemed to be supporting England, unsurprisingly enough – Carlyle chatted about his new show, science fiction fans and the joys of working in far-flung Canada instead of his native Scotland...

Stargate Universe Season 1 is available on DVD now from Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment.

