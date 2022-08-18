Robbie Reyes evolves from Ghost Rider to "All-Rider" this November

Robbie Reyes is the latest hero to bear the mantle of the Ghost Rider, though his path to becoming a Spirit of Vengeance is remarkably different from - though still connected to - the origins of his forebears such as Johnny Blaze and Dan Ketch. And now, in November's Avengers Forever #11, Robbie will undergo an evolution of his powers and identity - and possibly in his entire relationship with the Marvel Universe.

In Avengers Forever #11, Robbie discovers that not only is he unique in the Marvel Multiverse, with no 'Variant' versions of him existing in any other realities, but he's also got a special destiny in the Marvel Universe with powers that go far beyond those of your average Spirit of Vengeance.

To meet that legacy, he'll take on the new identity of the 'All-Rider' in Avengers Forever #11 - though your guess is just as good as ours as to exactly what that entails.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(opens in new tab)

But judging by some clues from previous Avengers stories, there's a solid chance it has to do with Robbie's ability to pilot and Ghost Rider-ize all kinds of vehicles, from his own well-known Hell Charger muscle car to a full-on reanimated Celestial.

The 'All-Rider' identity was first teased back in Avengers Forever #4, and now in November, we'll see it come to fruition.

Robbie got his start back in 2014, as a new Spirit of Vengeance not directly connected to the mythology of the other Ghost Riders. Rather than being possessed by Zarathos, the demonic entity that created other Ghost Riders, Robbie was once possessed by the spirit of a serial killer named Eli Morrow, whose personality later Robbie purged.

Avengers Forever #11 goes on sale November 23.

Ghost Rider is one of the best supernatural superheroes of all time.