Joaquin Phoenix conquers in first trailer for Ridley Scott’s Napoleon

The first trailer for Ridley Scott's historical drama Napoleon has arrived.

In the brief footage, which can be viewed above, Joaquin Phoenix stars as famous French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte. Directed by Scott from a screenplay by David Scarpa, the action epic depicts Napoleon's rise and fall through the lens of his addictive and volatile relationship with Empress Josephine.

Per the official synopsis, the film "captures Napoleon’s famous battles, relentless ambition and astounding strategic mind as an extraordinary military leader and war visionary".

The cast also includes Vanessa Kirby, Tahar Rahim, Ben Miles, Ludivine Sagnier, Matthew Needham, Youssef Kerkour, Phil Cornwell, Ian McNeice, Paul Rhys, Mark Bonnar, and John Hollingworth. Jodie Comer was originally tapped to play Empress Josephine before dropping out due to scheduling conflicts, leaving Kirby to take over.

"Napoleon is a man I’ve always been fascinated by," Scott told Deadline. "He came out of nowhere to rule everything – but all the while he was waging a romantic war with his adulterous wife Josephine. He conquered the world to try to win her love, and when he couldn’t, he conquered it to destroy her, and destroyed himself in the process."

Though the film was initially picked up by Apple TV Plus for a streaming-only release, Apple's decision to put money into proper cinema releases means Napoleon will have a full theatrical run.

Ridley Scott's Napoleon is set to hit theaters on November 22, 2023 before heading to Apple TV Plus. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2023 and beyond.