RICO sequel is set to release later this year

A sequel to cell-shaded shooter RICO, RICO London, is set to release on PS4, PS5 , and Nintendo Switch in June 2021.

The new game includes all the fan-favorite features from Ground Shatter's original co-op shooter - yes, including the bullet-time action - plus new ones , such as "High-Rise, Higher Stakes", which sees the goons get tougher the higher up the gang's tower you go, the local or online co-op mode "Double Trouble" because "it wouldn’t be a buddy-cop shooter without a partner close by your side", "and Perks of the Job" which lets you customize your loadout with "a series of performance-enhancing" upgrades.

There's also "Guns to Go" which lets you "chop and change from your expanding arsenal as you defeat enemies" because the "three magazines of 9mm you brought were never going to get you off the first floor".

Here, take a peek at it in action:

The story this time around? It's New Year's Eve in London in 1999, and "while everyone is getting ready to party", the metropolitan police are reportedly working overtime. Detective Inspector Redfern finds herself at the scene of an emerging arms trade at the foot of a highrise tower and without the permission of her superior or the support of back-up, she must prepare to "kick off the new Millennium with a bang".

"RICO London is a gang-busting, name-taking, explosive co-op shooter," explains the video description (thanks, VG24/7). "Blast your way up the highrise tower stacked with East End gangsters solo or with a partner. Crash through doors, dodge bullets, turn the weapons of the fallen into your personal arsenal, and do whatever it takes to make it to the top."