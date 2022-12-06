Rick and Morty season 6 finale is a Christmas special – with a multiverse twist

The first look at the Rick and Morty season 6 finale has dropped, and it looks like we’re getting a Christmas special. In a short clip shared by AdultSwim fan site Swimpedia from the upcoming episode, Rick turns up laden with gifts from the multiverse for Morty, Summer, Jerry, Beth, and Space Beth.

After getting a glimpse at their family home covered in snow, the show cuts to them all sitting in the living room decorated for the holidays. "Santa-chez here with gifts from across the multiverse," Rick says walking in with a Santa hat. "For Jerry, an extra-dimensional version of Miracle on 34th Street."

He then turns to his daughters, adding: "For Beth, a framed photo of the two of us from a universe where she wasn’t murdered as a child. And for Space Beth, the same thing because we don’t know which one of you is real."

Tune into @adultswim on Sunday, December 11th at 11:00 PM to catch the final episode of Rick and Morty Season 6, "Ricktional Mortpoon's Rickmas Mortcation"! pic.twitter.com/mlkrdKiw2qDecember 5, 2022 See more

Not much else is known yet about the season finale, other than its title: 'Ricktional Mortpoon's Rickmas Mortcation'. Per Collider (opens in new tab), Adult Swim will also be hosting a Yule Log presentation following the conclusion of the episode.

While it’s not entirely clear yet what this is, a Yule Log usually features a shot of a burning fire along with a collection of Christmas songs. Expect some adult animation twists in this version, which could potentially see a Rick and Morty holiday song.

