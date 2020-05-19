Rick and Morty co-creator says season 5 is mostly "in the can" and wants to release one episode a month

Rick and Morty has been a show riddled with stops and starts in recent years. Twenty episodes in three years has left fans inevitably wanting more, though co-creator Justin Roiland says he wants to take the staggered schedule one step further, releasing just one episode a month. Roiland, in a recent interview with Slash Film, also confirmed that most of season 5 is already done.

“I know season five is mostly in the can,” Roiland said, though admitted: “They’re still gonna be reworking when the animatics come back, so that can extend the process.”

But can we expect a split similar to Rick and Morty season 4 and its two batches of five episodes? Roiland is just as much in the dark as the rest of us, but hints that might not be the case.

“I believe if they have the full ten episodes, they’ll release them without a split,” Roiland revealed. “But I honestly have no idea. That’s kind of a question that’s outside of my jurisdiction. They do what they think is best for the show.”

If Roiland has his way, though, he’d go in an entirely different direction – with just one episode every month, allowing for both anticipation to reach a fever pitch, as well as a longer lead-in production time for the cast and crew.

“I’ve been saying we should drop an episode each month, just make it a big event,” Roiland outlined. “I like the idea of thinking outside the box with how any show is delivered to the masses. If you do one a month, the show is alive the whole year and you’re still buying us all the time we need to make them as good as they need to be. I’m not saying that’s ever gonna happen, but I have brought that up in the past.”

Rick and Morty season 5 might not last an entire year – as much as Roiland would want it to – but at least things are seemingly moving a whole lot quicker this time around.