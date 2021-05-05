Returnal's latest patch has been pulled due to a game-breaking error code

Housemarque has pulled the latest Returnal patch due to an error message preventing some players from booting up the game.

Returnal patch 1.3.3 went live earlier on Wednesday with a few stability improvements and bug fixes. But as @bowman290 flagged on Twitter, error code CE-100028-1 has been blocking the game from opening for some players who downloaded the new update.

While at the moment there isn't a fix available for the error code, Housemarque has acknowledged the problem, reverted to an earlier version, and promised a new patch is coming shortly.

"Patch 1.3.3 has been pulled and we are reverting back to 1.3.1 until it's fixed," the studio wrote in a Twitter update. "We are fixing the issue now and a new patch will be published in a few hours."

Unfortunately, if you're seeing error code CE-100028-1 when trying to open Returnal, you're going to need to wait for tonight's new update and then re-download the game. Housemarque even goes so far as to advise players against playing Returnal until the new update is live. "So to be safe, don't start the game before the upcoming patch is available and downloaded," the studio said.

So to be safe, don't start the game before the upcoming patch is available and downloaded.May 5, 2021 See more

The most tragic part about this situation is that some players over on Reddit are reporting lost save files due to the error, and because you can't save your progress mid-run in Returnal, this means players could lose hours to this issue. We'll be keeping a close eye on Returnal's feeds for any updates, but for now, it's probably best to heed the advice currently available from Housemarque.

Returnal tips | Returnal best weapons | Returnal patch notes | Returnal no save | Returnal Ixion boss