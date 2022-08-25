Resident Evil Village will be playable in PSVR 2 at Tokyo Game Show

Resident Evil Village will be playable on PSVR 2 exclusively at Tokyo Game Show next month.

Capcom has just announced that the latest entry in the Resident Evil franchise would have a public PSVR 2 demo at the Japanese game show next month in September. This will be the first time the public can get their hands on Resident Evil Village in VR before its launch on the new-gen headset.

Yes, this means you can see Lady Dimitrescu in virtual reality. That is, if Capcom actually makes her sections of Resident Evil Village playable during the demo, but considering the fan fever surrounding the tall lady, it'd be a missed opportunity not to roll her out for the demo.

Lady D or no, Resident Evil Village should be an absolute blast in VR, especially on Sony's fancy new-gen headset, launching in early 2023 exclusively for use with the PS5. Resident Evil Village might not have been available in VR at launch, unlike Resident Evil 7, but it's better later than never.

You'll be able to catch Resident Evil Village at Tokyo Game Show between September 15 and 18. That is, if you happen to be in Japan right now, because it's incredibly doubtful anyone from the outside world is getting into the country for the games showcase, considering Japan's strict borders surrounding COVID-19.

Just one month after this showcase though, Resident Evil Village is getting a substantial DLC offering on October 28. The offerings include a brand new story chapter starring Rose West, a third-person mode, and three new playable Mercenaries characters, one of which is everyone's favourite vampire mommy. Lovely stuff.

