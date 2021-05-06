Resident Evil Village trophies and achievements are live

Resident Evil Village trophies and achievements are out in the wild now, but beware of spoilers.

We’re less than 24 hours away from the launch of Resident Evil Village and as we’d expect, the trophy and achievement lists for the game have now surfaced online. You can find the full list on either TrueAchievements or PSNProfiles , depending on your platform of choice, but be warned that there are plenty of plot-related spoilers to be found in these lists. So, if you’re looking to experience Resident Evil Village without knowing what’s coming, steer clear of these lists until you’ve completed the game.

Aside from the story-related trophies though, we do also get a good look at the side activities, collectibles, and challenges that are on offer in Resident Evil Village. Many of the trophies also have excellent names that are either smashing puns or cracking movie references. One strong example is the “when you gotta go…” trophy which is awarded for visiting every outhouse in the game, with the name being a reference to an infamous Jurassic Park line.

Since the main focus of the game centers around Ethan Winters trying to rescue his daughter, there are also a lot of dad-themed achievements. “World's Best Dad” is awarded for completing the game on hardcore mode, while “Dashing Dad” is awarded for completing the game in under three hours.

If you’re playing Resident Evil Village on PS5 or PS4, then there is a platinum trophy to earn for snagging all the other trophies. If you’re playing on Xbox Series X , Xbox Series S , Xbox One, or PC then there are just the usual 1000 achievement points up for grabs.

