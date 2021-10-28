Resident Evil 4 VR lets Leon wield two guns to make blasting the Iluminados all the more fun

Leon Kennedy in Resident Evil 4 VR can now wield two guns at once, which has led to impressive results as one player demonstrates.

Shared in the Resident Evil Subreddit , with the caption: "Letting Leon hold 2 weapons at once feels right," one Resident Evil 4 VR player has decided to equip Leon with both a shotgun and a pistol on his mission to rescue Ashley Graham in the spooky Spanish town that Resident Evil 4 is set in.

In the video attached to the Reddit post, we can see Leon skilfully take out several members of the Iluminados cult who are attempting to attack him. In the clip, Leon uses a shotgun to take out the first cult member, switches to a knife in one hand to counter the axe being thrown in his direction, whilst also reloading the shotgun, before using a mix of a pistol and the shotgun to take out the remaining two enemies.

This new ability in the VR version of the game has made Leon super dexterous as he smoothly switches between each of the weapons - seemingly without any delay. The VR version of Resident Evil was released earlier this month exclusively on the Oculus Quest 2.

Following the release of Resident Evil 4 VR, one fan of the Capcom horror series, 'Praydog', has taken it upon themselves to create a VR mod that works with the Resi games developed in the RE Engine. This means the likes of Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, and Resident Evil Village will soon be able to be played on PC in VR when the mod is eventually released.

