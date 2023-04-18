Resident Evil 4 Remake with a fixed camera looks like retro horror nirvana

The Resident Evil 4 remake is a gorgeous game, but what would it look like with the fixed camera perspective from the first three games in the series? Well, as a new mod concept proves, it would look darn delightful.

Don't get me wrong. I don't bemoan Capcom's switch to over-the-shoulder third-person viewpoints, but there's something uniquely charming, and frankly, distressing, about the old Resident Evil games' cameras. And while the last thing I need playing Resident Evil 4 remake is more stress, this video of Cycu1's "Classic Camera Mod Concept" was fun to watch:

If not for the fact that this mod concept isn't playable and will probably never become playable unless someone makes it into a proper mod, this looks like a fun and viable way to play the game, especially for horror fans of a certain age like myself. Some comments point out that there are bosses in the game that wouldn't really gel with the whole fixed camera thing, not to mention gunplay would have to be completely reworked, but that's why this is a concept. It's just showing what it would look like without having to get into the logistics, and it looks rad!

In terms of Resident Evil 4 remake mods (opens in new tab) you can actually play, you can expect the usual spread of character model changes that range in NSFW-ness, as well as plenty of minor gameplay tweaks to suit various preferences. One of the more peculiar mods adds in the enemies from the original Resident Evil 4's worst port, for whatever reason, and there's another that adds Ashley Graham into the game as a mouse - again, for reasons unclear.

Can't get enough frights? Here's a list of the best horror games to keep you up night after night.