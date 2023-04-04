Resident Evil 4 Remake has already got a Mouseley Graham mod, and it's giving Ratatouille vibes

Someone's finally modded Ashley Graham into Resident Evil 4 Remake as a mouse.

If you've somehow missed the hottest trend surrounding Capcom's stellar horror remake, fans are reimagining Ashley Graham as a tiny mouse in loveable - if slightly strange - fan art. The trend has now finally reached its peak, with a dedicated modder putting Mouseley Graham herself into Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Over on NexusMods (opens in new tab), creator cathroom has uploaded the 'Moushley Graham - Ratatouille Mod' just earlier today, on April 4. The mod switches out Leon's regular hairdo for one sporting a tiny mouse, controlling him around like Remy would Linguine in Disney's ace animated movie.

"This is Moushley Graham, she's cheesed to meet you, and she craves violence," the modder writes on NexusMods. "Take control of Moushley as she takes control of Leon, Ratatouille-style, and lay waste to some backwater Spanish village to rescue your human counterpart!"

The mod is inspired by the tweet just below, which takes the reimagining of Ashley Graham as a tiny mouse and thrusts it in a decidedly Ratatouille direction. "You can pretend like you're actually playing Moushley controlling Leon, that's the beauty of videogames," the mod's description further reads. Yes, this really is the beauty of video games.

When I found out that the RE 4 remake made Ashley a cartoon mouse I was pretty skeptical. But gosh darn, it works! #Moushley #RatatouilleEvil pic.twitter.com/VpSU42IdvQMarch 29, 2023 See more

The trend hasn't gone unnoticed by Capcom, who acknowledged Mouseley Graham earlier this week with a simple tweet with two emojis: a mouse and a piece of cheese. If Capcom won't introduce Mouseley as official DLC though, we can always rely on modders to make our dreams a reality.

