Resident Evil 4 remake's hot new trend is imagining Ashley as a tiny little mouse

Resident Evil 4 remake's Ashley Graham has developed a huge fan art following - as a mouse.

Yeah, we don't really get it either. The trend appears to have originated with the post just below, last week, where one talented artist reimagined Ashley Graham, daughter of the President of the United States, as a tiny mouse, for some ungodly reason.

What if you booted up resident evil 4 remake and Ashley was just a tiny mouse, what would you do. pic.twitter.com/WNF0UNvKdQMarch 24, 2023 See more

The whole thing rapidly spiralled out of control, to the point where other artists, such as the one below, picked up their tools and hopped on the trend. Although, we do have to admit, the concept of picking up Ashley and hiding her in a drawer until it's safe to come out is really funny.

leon when he has to hide mouse ashley until its safe https://t.co/SX32KaahZh pic.twitter.com/YItc37id5eMarch 29, 2023 See more

Now though, there's sort of lore (?) to this whole business. What if Ashley Graham somehow inherited Remy's skills from Ratatouille, piloting Leon around with two strands of his hair? Resident Evil 4 remake would be over really damn quickly, that's what would happen.

When I found out that the RE 4 remake made Ashley a cartoon mouse I was pretty skeptical. But gosh darn, it works! #Moushley #RatatouilleEvil pic.twitter.com/VpSU42IdvQMarch 29, 2023 See more

It took less than four days for someone to put together a whole animation surrounding mouse Ashley. The bizarre creation just below highlights what'd happen if the Plaga laid ingenious traps for mouse Ashley, baiting her into a literal mouse trap with the promise of delicious cheese.

Mouse Ashley finds some Cheese https://t.co/ni0KeI2NXk pic.twitter.com/dEBsPWiGmeMarch 28, 2023 See more

None of these scenarios apparently end well for Leon, which is sort of the running theme of Resident Evil 4 remake, now that we think about it. The poor boy is always running headlong into firefights and other deadly scenarios, but then again, Ashley Graham doesn't exactly have a good time of it either in the hands of Saddler.

Earlier this week, Capcom announced Resident Evil 4 remake had sold through three million copies worldwide in just two days. This huge number puts it well ahead of where Resident Evil 2 and 3 remake were after a week, meaning Capcom's latest horror remake could be its biggest hit yet.

Here's why the newly-discovered Resident Evil 4 Remake bell skip isn't just a workaround, it's a peace offering to long-suffering players.