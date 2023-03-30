Resident Evil 4 remake's hot new trend is imagining Ashley as a tiny little mouse

By Hirun Cryer
Mouseley Graham is the new kid in the block

Resident Evil 4 Remake
Resident Evil 4 remake's Ashley Graham has developed a huge fan art following - as a mouse.

Yeah, we don't really get it either. The trend appears to have originated with the post just below, last week, where one talented artist reimagined Ashley Graham, daughter of the President of the United States, as a tiny mouse, for some ungodly reason.

The whole thing rapidly spiralled out of control, to the point where other artists, such as the one below, picked up their tools and hopped on the trend. Although, we do have to admit, the concept of picking up Ashley and hiding her in a drawer until it's safe to come out is really funny.

Now though, there's sort of lore (?) to this whole business. What if Ashley Graham somehow inherited Remy's skills from Ratatouille, piloting Leon around with two strands of his hair? Resident Evil 4 remake would be over really damn quickly, that's what would happen.

It took less than four days for someone to put together a whole animation surrounding mouse Ashley. The bizarre creation just below highlights what'd happen if the Plaga laid ingenious traps for mouse Ashley, baiting her into a literal mouse trap with the promise of delicious cheese. 

None of these scenarios apparently end well for Leon, which is sort of the running theme of Resident Evil 4 remake, now that we think about it. The poor boy is always running headlong into firefights and other deadly scenarios, but then again, Ashley Graham doesn't exactly have a good time of it either in the hands of Saddler.

Earlier this week, Capcom announced Resident Evil 4 remake had sold through three million copies worldwide in just two days. This huge number puts it well ahead of where Resident Evil 2 and 3 remake were after a week, meaning Capcom's latest horror remake could be its biggest hit yet.

Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.