Resident Evil 4 Remake is "in the wild" weeks before its official launch date

Beware, Resident Evil fans – it looks like retail copies of Resident Evil 4 Remake have reached fans' hands early, which means gameplay and spoilers are cropping up all over the internet.

Whilst Resident Evil 4 Remake (opens in new tab) isn't supposed to release until the end of the month – March 24, 2023, to be specific – videos are now appearing across social media, suggesting that in some places, fans have been able to get their copies ahead of the horror game's formal street date.

"Just as a heads-up, Resident Evil 4 Remake is 100% in the wild, seen some clips people notified me about in a few places. Won't share them, but if [you] want to avoid spoilers, now's the time to start treading carefully," tweeted noted game leaker, Dusk Golem.

"While I'm sure Capcom will start scrubbing stuff soon, my suggestion going forward is just be careful on social media and video-sharing sites. Some with auto recommendations, such as Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, etc, maybe the ones to be most careful of, but [there] are ways to block terms."

Sure enough, you don't have to look very hard to find videos purportedly taken from the highly-anticipated remake, so if you're trying to keep yourself pure and avoid spoilers until you have the game yourself, now may be the right time to start blocking certain terms, as Golem suggests.

Resident Evil 4 Remake's new demo is going down really well (opens in new tab) with old and new fans alike. And yes, that includes us.

"I'm surprised by just how many surprises Capcom was able to pack into such a small section of play," Josh said in his Resident Evil 4 Chainsaw Demo impressions (opens in new tab).

"What can you learn from a 20-minute slice of a 20-hour game? Quite a bit, it turns out. It's clear that Capcom has learned some important lessons from Resident Evil 2, licked its wounds from Resident Evil 3, and set out to remake Resident Evil 4 with the best of intentions – not only attempting to modernize the game for an audience who never knew the joy of owning a GameCube, but re-engineer the package in such a way that it all feels revolutionary again.

"Whether the full game can live up to that potential remains to be seen, but thankfully we don't have long to wait to find out."

