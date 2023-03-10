Resident Evil 4's getting an overwhelmingly positive reception

Resident Evil 4 remake's new demo is going over really well with old and new fans alike.

Yesterday on March 9, a new Resident Evil 4 remake demo went live immediately following a special Capcom Showcase. Now that players have gone hands-on with the new remake, the responses from seasoned players and newcomers alike are both glowing – you can read our Resident Evil 4 Chainsaw Demo impressions here.

Just below for example, one player points out the satisfaction of using the redesigned knife in the Resident Evil 4 remake. Unlike the original game, this time the knife has a stamina bar, meaning once it's broken, you can't use it at all, and will need to frantically scavenge around to fix it.

Resident Evil 4 Remake KNIFE is SATISFYING! pic.twitter.com/pYq1nzvrwIMarch 10, 2023 See more

Elsewhere, content creator Shirrako has a pretty extensive laundry list of impressive points from the demo. The shotgun's reduced kickback is now a lot more noticeable in the remake, and it generally feels a lot smoother to play and a lot easier for you to handle and land your shots.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Demo ImpressionsThere are many noticeable changes.-Dog cannot be saved-Map redesign-Shotgun less kickback-New melee finisher on grounded enemies-Parry systemThe game feels much faster and even reuses some OG audio cues, it's looking great. pic.twitter.com/1AOsZOAhczMarch 10, 2023 See more

Oh, but don't worry about the chainsaw being toned down. Leon S. Kennedy can still get absolutely wrecked by the chainsaw-wielding demon in the remake's demo, as you can see via the incredibly gory and brutal clip just below. Stay well away from that chainsaw!

Resident Evil 4 Chainsaw DeathThey really aren't holding back#ResidentEvil4Remake pic.twitter.com/1HIQSh9zW9March 9, 2023 See more

For familiar fans though, the Resident Evil 4 remake demo still hit hard, as evidenced by the tweet just below. It sure sounds as though the new remake has captured how pulse-pounding and adrenaline-pumping the full GameCube title was back in the day.

So that resident evil 4 demo was fantastic. I don't care that it was short, I felt so into like how I felt with it on gamecube back in 2004 ❤️ I can't wait for the 24 to experience this gem remade. I'm so ready! Anyone else?March 10, 2023 See more

If you still need your appetite whetting after this demo, you can go check out a special Resident Evil 4 ARG experience, to set up the main events of the game via a few neat puzzles.

Read up on why the Resident Evil 4 remake devs wanted to "betray your expectations" to make the new game even better.