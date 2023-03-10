Resident Evil 4's getting an overwhelmingly positive reception

By Hirun Cryer
published

Fans are loving the demo's visceral action

Resident Evil 4 remake
(Image credit: Capcom)

Resident Evil 4 remake's new demo is going over really well with old and new fans alike.

Yesterday on March 9, a new Resident Evil 4 remake demo went live immediately following a special Capcom Showcase. Now that players have gone hands-on with the new remake, the responses from seasoned players and newcomers alike are both glowing – you can read our Resident Evil 4 Chainsaw Demo impressions here. 

Just below for example, one player points out the satisfaction of using the redesigned knife in the Resident Evil 4 remake. Unlike the original game, this time the knife has a stamina bar, meaning once it's broken, you can't use it at all, and will need to frantically scavenge around to fix it.

See more

Elsewhere, content creator Shirrako has a pretty extensive laundry list of impressive points from the demo. The shotgun's reduced kickback is now a lot more noticeable in the remake, and it generally feels a lot smoother to play and a lot easier for you to handle and land your shots.

See more

Oh, but don't worry about the chainsaw being toned down. Leon S. Kennedy can still get absolutely wrecked by the chainsaw-wielding demon in the remake's demo, as you can see via the incredibly gory and brutal clip just below. Stay well away from that chainsaw!

See more

For familiar fans though, the Resident Evil 4 remake demo still hit hard, as evidenced by the tweet just below. It sure sounds as though the new remake has captured how pulse-pounding and adrenaline-pumping the full GameCube title was back in the day.

See more

If you still need your appetite whetting after this demo, you can go check out a special Resident Evil 4 ARG experience, to set up the main events of the game via a few neat puzzles.

Read up on why the Resident Evil 4 remake devs wanted to "betray your expectations" to make the new game even better.

Hirun Cryer
Hirun Cryer

Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.