Resident Evil 4 remake demo launching "soon," Mercenaries mode confirmed

A Resident Evil 4 demo is coming "soon," as Capcom has unveiled additional details about the remake.

Earlier today on February 23, a new State of Play showcase revealed a brand new trailer for the Resident Evil 4 remake. As announced right at the end of the new trailer, a special demo for Capcom's remake will be launching at some point soon, but we don't know exactly when.

Additionally, we also don't know what content from Resident Evil 4 the demo will actually feature. Given that the demo announcement came after the reveal of the returning Mercenaries mode, it'd be natural to assume the demo would be specifically for the returning mode, but Capcom hasn't confirmed this just yet.

Elsewhere in the new trailer though, we were treated to a look at Resident Evil 4 remake's Krauser. The infamous villain and Leon S. Kennedy's nemesis makes a grand HD return for Capcom's remake, and we even got a look at the notorious knife fight against Krauser, which fans have been dreading.

Additionally, we got a look at Leon's sidekicks in action, namely Ashley and Luis. We've seen both these characters in past trailers for the remake, but this time we got a little extended look at the President's daughter in action, and Luis talking his mouth off as per usual.

Considering Resident Evil 4 remake launches in under a month from now on March 24, you'd think the demo's release would be right around the corner. We'll have to keep an eye on further developments surrounding the demo for a more concrete release schedule.

Check out our new games 2023 guide for a look at what else is launching over the coming weeks.