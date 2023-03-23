Resident Evil 4 release time explained - here's when the remake unlocks

The Resident Evil 4 Remake release time is nearly here, which is excellent news if you've caught the reviews that were released not too long ago. Admittedly, though, the unlock time is a tad confusing, so we'll spell it out for you.

Back in the good ol' days, a game was available on release day when your local shop opened. The launch of digital storefronts has made nailing down an exact time trickier, though. Some developers prefer to have a new game launch simultaneously worldwide, whereas others are happy for that to differ naturally.

Capcom appears to be shooting for the latter with the Resident Evil 4 Remake release time. If you look at Steam (opens in new tab) or the PlayStation (opens in new tab) and Xbox storefronts, you should notice that a countdown to release is currently present that takes you to midnight or thereabouts wherever you are. That means Resident Evil 4 Remake unlocks when it hits midnight in a region like America, though the country isn't under one timezone, which is why you'll see a slight unlock time difference here and there.

As ever, that's great for those in New Zealand or those who own an Xbox and fancy changing their time zone.

Resident Evil 4 Remake release time

9pm PDT on March 23

12am EDT on March 24

12am GMT on March 24

1am CET on March 24

The good news is that, once the release time does hit, you've got a grand game waiting for you. We gave it four-and-a-half stars in our Resident Evil 4 Remake review, with Leon (not that one) saying: "Capcom has delivered a great remake of a classic game, one which captures everything that made it so special to begin with. Resident Evil 4 Remake is full of action and variety that's as exhilarating now as it ever was."

