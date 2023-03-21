Solo dev behind Resident Evil 4's HD overhaul has finally found a job at a studio

The developer behind the Resident Evil 4 HD Project overhaul has found a job in the games industry.

Earlier today on March 21, 'Albert,' the sole developer behind the Resident Evil 4 HD Project, made a "Life itself Update (opens in new tab)" for their followers. The developer reveals they've finally got their first job in the video games industry as a developer - and at System Shock remake developer Nightdive Studios, nonetheless.

"I’m really happy because I’m finally and for the first time in my life working in the videogame industry," Albert writes for all their followers to read in a blog post. "Thank you, Joel, for having faith in me, and thank you, Stephen, for the opportunity in Nightdive Studios."

We're admittedly not too sure who Joel and Stephen are in this scenario, but Albert is big fans of them, and they've clearly had the developer's back of late. Albert departs for Nightdive Studios, but that doesn't mean they're done with the HD Project, as they're planning another patch at some point this Summer. The developer is absolutely snowed under with work right now though, as they're studying and working at the same time.

Resident Evil 4 HD Project has been the solo endeavour of Albert for years at this point, overhauling Capcom's entire game with a slick new coat of paint, and it looks to have paid off in the most beautiful way. All this dedication and hard work has seen Albert hired at a prestigious development studio, and we wish them nothing but the best on their future endeavours.

As for Nightdive Studios itself, the System Shock remake launches in May on PC, but has been delayed to an unspecified date on consoles. Hey, maybe Albert will be helping out on these delayed console ports.

