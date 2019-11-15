Resident Evil 2 is your Ultimate Game of the Year at the Golden Joystick Awards

Resident Evil 2 has won the public vote to take home the Golden Joystick Awards' Ultimate Game of the Year.

The remake, which was released in January this year, beat out strong competition that included Apex Legend, Telling Lies, and Control as well as plenty of others.

The full list of nominees were:

It's not the first Golden Joystick that Resident Evil 2 has won today, after it also grabbed the Best Audio award earlier on in the evening.

In our Resident Evil 2 review, Leon Hurley sung the praises of the game's main attraction: the zombies. He said: "As you’d hope, the zombies are the real stars here. They moan, they shuffle, they peel: skin sloughing off and cracked bones releasing broken limbs to the floor as flesh stretches and snaps. A few well-placed bullets leave wet, schlepping meat bags that relentlessly drag themselves towards you. It’s beautifully horrific, creating some of the best undead I’ve seen in anything for a while."

A huge congratulations go to the development team at Capcom for earning this public voted award, as well as all the other nominees. Head to our list of the full Golden Joystick Awards 2019 winners to see which other games scooped up the awards.