Resident Evil 2 crossover event brings Mr. X to Monster Hunter World: Iceborne today

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne is getting another cross event which will see Leon, Clare, and Mr. X from Resident Evil 2 Remake make an appearance for a special Raccoon City collaboration event. Raccoon City is set to join Monster Hunting action with event quests available for console players on November 7 at 16:00 PT/ November 8 at 00:00 GMT/ 01:00 CET.

The crossover event was initially revealed in a trailer back in October , showing Mr. X as the handler and a giant Tofu weapon pendant. Now we've gotten an official start date and time for this rather bizarre crossover, as well as more details on what content we can expect to see when Leon and co. pop in to say hi.

Hunters who complete the event quest can get their hands on materials to craft Leon a+ and Claire a+ layered armor sets and three Raccoon City themed pendants to give your weapons some Resident Evil-esque flare. I mean, who doesn't want to have an Umbrella logo keychain hanging off of their sword's hilt? Additional rewards can also be gained for completing the event quest including two new gestures that will let your hunter shuffle like a zombie and even bite a monster and deal some teeth-gnashing damage.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Resident Evil-theme decor will also be available for you to give your Room a distinctive new Raccoon City aesthetic, with the classic typewriter which can be used to save your game, and an item box to store your items. There'll also be a paid DLC costume that will transform the handler in to the Tyrant aka Mr. X. The terrifying industrial enemy who liked to charge at Leon and Claire will join you on quests, prepare meals in camp, and show up in cut-scenes. Who knew Mr. X could cook.

When it comes to crossovers, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne is no stranger to shaking things up with other game series. With Geralt of Rivia from the Witcher series popping up , and Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn jumping into the action. This December PS4 players will seeing more of the Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds collaboration with additional free content, event quests, and themed gear including full Shield-Weaver armor set for players to craft, as well as upgrades available for the Stormslinger weapon.

