Reports suggest Batman: Arkham voice actor has mistakenly claimed that Suicide Squad studio's Robin game was cancelled over leaks

Voice actor Josh Keaton, who plays Robin in Batman: Arkham Origins, claims a Batman game he was working on was cancelled because of leaks, but another source suggests otherwise.

"I would love to get a shot at Batman," Keaton says in a Twitch livestream. "I almost did. There was a game that I was going to be a part of that I was going to play Batman. It wasn't going to be Bruce Wayne Batman, it was going to be a different Batman."

In a recent livestream, Josh Keaton revealed he was going to voice Damian Wayne as Batman in “Project Sabbath” before it got cancelled. Josh also revealed it wasn’t going to be in the Arkhamverse.Thanks to @01two10 for bringing this to my attention. pic.twitter.com/o7C9T0xIQdJanuary 23, 2024 See more

The actor clarifies that he was going to play Damien Wayne, which suggests he's referring to "Project Sabbath," a Batman game leaked back in 2019 starring the character that was once in development at WB Games Montreal.

Keaton goes on to explain that the plug was pulled on the project after details about the game surfaced online. "Everything about the game got leaked on some forum and they ended up shutting it down," he says. "I'd done like three or four sessions on it, and that was the end of that game."

Keaton appears assured that the game's demise was down to leaks, but in response to the video, Bloomberg writer Jason Schreier argues that there is "zero truth to the claim." He doesn't elaborate on what he believes is the actual reason here, but in response to questions from other users, he says that he will "hopefully" go into detail "at some point," though "not on Twitter."

Prior to Project Sabbath, WB Games Montreal was working on a Suicide Squad game, not to be confused with the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League currently in development at Rocksteady. This, too, never saw the light of day, and instead, the studio released Gotham Knights, which sees Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood take centre stage.

