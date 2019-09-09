Remnant: From the Ashes is getting Adventure Mode and a new dungeon in free updates this month

Remnant: From the Ashes is already an eclectic mix of third-person melee and shooting, looter-shooter progression, and procedural generation, and it's adding yet more eclectic design elements to the list. On Thursday, September 12 it's getting a new Adventure Mode which lets players reset parts of their game world to pursue area-specific challenges, and on September 19, it's adding a new dungeon complete with more challenges to pursue.

To understand Adventure Mode, you need to understand how Remnant's campaign works. The environments, enemies, and bosses you encounter are procedurally generated every time you start a campaign, but you also have the option of re-rolling your campaign if you get stuck or if you didn't roll a boss you really wanted to fight and loot. You get to keep your character when you re-roll your campaign, but you have to start from the first boss in your new world. Adventure Mode will remedy that by allowing players to easily re-roll specific biomes.

"Adventure Mode will bring a new layer of exploration to Remnant: From the Ashes, by allowing players to re-roll the following biomes: Ruined Earth, Rhom, and Yaesha without having to play all the way through the main campaign," developer Gunfire Games explains. "Players and their teammates can activate the mode from the World Stone in Ward 13 and select to roll one of these dynamically generated biomes, then continue to explore dungeons,encounter new enemies, or fight their favorite (or toughest!) world bosses. In addition to giving players a chance to uncover all of the game’s secrets, all of their progress and items obtained in Adventure Mode stay with their character, so they can keep rolling in order to obtain all of the many weapons, armors, mods, and other items the game has to offer."

If you really don't like the general feel of your campaign or it's missing multiple desired bosses, starting over may still be the better option. That said, being able to spot-clean through Adventure Mode ought to come in handy, especially for hardcore completionists.

The new dungeon coming on September 19, meanwhile, is Leto's Lab. Gunfire Games says it delivers "light puzzles mixed with intense combat, including a new boss fight." Leto's Lab will appear in Ruined Earth, which is one of the biomes that can be re-rolled via Adventure Mode, so existing players should have no problem accessing it once it's out.