Release Radar: Our pick of the week's best TV, movies, and games (June 3-9)

Watch our round up from the world of games and entertainment below.

1. Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr is out on June 4, but can it outdo Summerset's brilliance?

Elder Scrolls Online is releasing its latest Chapter (think mega-expansions that add new continents to the game) on June 4, and this time it takes place in Elsweyr, land of necromancers, dragons, and the whiskered khajiit. Expectations are high, especially since Summerset - ESO's previous Chapter - is cataclysmically good, so Elsweyr will hopefully be able to show that Summerset wasn't a fluke. Known for its engaging quests, and often straight-up bizarre missions, Summerset is the Chapter that converted me and many others to ESO, as it proved that fans of more traditional Elder Scrolls games like Skyrim could still find intriguing storytelling in the MMO. So far it's aiming to make you feel like an NPC when it comes to fighting dragons , presumably to combat one of Skyrim's complaints that dragons weren't that hard to defeat, and the addition of a necromancy class should intrigue players fond of the ol' quicksave massacre. So whether you're an ESO devotee or a skeptic, keep your claws crossed for Elsweyr… Zoe Delahunty-Light

What: Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr

Where: PS4, Xbox One, PC

When: June 4

2. More VR mischief from Mr Rick and Morty with Trover Saves The Universe on PC

You can rely on Justin Roiland, one of the creators of Rick and Morty, when you want things to get super weird. Accounting, Roiland's last game, was a sort of nightmarish surreal experience, while Trover Saves The Universe is a hack and slash game with absurd humor. You're sucked into an adventure when an evil villain steals your dogs and sticks them into his eye sockets, and Trover is charged with helping you save the universe. Sound mad? The premise is the least weird thing about it. Rachel Weber

What: Trover Saves The Universe

Where: PC

When: June 4

3. It's time to head back to Gilead with a new season of The Handmaid's Tale

Despite America's attempts to out-dystopia Gilead, The Handmaid's Tale is still must-see TV. Season 3 of the series finds June still in Gilead and back as a Handmaid, this time to a reclusive Commander Lawrence. While the story might have left Margaret Atwood's novel behind the mood stays true to the original, which could be good news or bad news depending on whether or not you remembered to refill your antidepressant prescription. Rachel Weber

What: The Handmaid's Tale: Season 3

Where: Hulu

When: June 5

4. Bid farewell to messy Marvel movies with Dark Phoenix

Remember that line about toads getting struck by lightning in the original X-Men movie? That awkward not-joke, and every other mediocre moment in X-Men’s many sequels and spin-offs, belongs to the same cinematic universe that's bringing us Dark Phoenix nearly two decades later. Now that Disney owns 20th Century Fox it has ( distant ) plans to bring mutantkind into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is very, very unlikely that the careful plotters at Marvel Studios will want anything to do with the messy storytelling that often defined Fox's mutant-led cinematic universe. Maybe it's for the best, but if you have any warmth in your soul for the days when "Marvel movies" were more likely to be weird, standalone action flicks than individual threads in an intricate storytelling web, you ought to go see Dark Phoenix. It's the end of the road for lightning-struck toads. Connor Sheridan

What: Dark Phoenix

Where: Theaters worldwide

When: June 7

5. Kick off your E3 2019 binge the right way with your first look at Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order this weekend

At what point does E3 actually begin each year? Is it when the leaks start pouring onto the internet, when publishers start to begin pre-emptively announcing their biggest titles for the show, or when the first real press conference begins on the weekend before the show itself? If you're still a diehard believer in the latter school of thought, then E3 2019 is set to start bright and early this Saturday, June 8, with EA Play. EA won't be holding a traditional press conference this year, however, but a series of separate live streams each devoted to a single game in their lineup. The first, and most exciting, of the bunch is Respawn's upcoming single-player adventure, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order , followed by fresh looks at Apex Legends season 2 , Battlefield 5 , and more. Curiously absent from the EA's E3 2019 schedule , though, is Anthem, while any talk of Skate 4 is next to non-existent. Hopefully the company is deliberately holding back a few surprises, otherwise it could be a disappointingly tepid showcase from one of the games industry's biggest players. Alex Avard

What: EA Play

Where: Twitch, YouTube, and the EA website

When: June 8, from 9AM PST/12PM EST/5PM BST

Release Radar picks the best games, movies, and shows of the next seven days every Monday at 11am GMT.