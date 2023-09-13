"Regular" Starfield updates will add DLSS support, an FOV slider, and an eat button for food

It's been one week since Starfield officially launched, and Bethesda is already working on updates, including a bunch of quality-of-life features that the community has been begging for.

Today, Starfield got a small hotfix targeting a few stability issues and a handful of game-breaking quest bugs, but Bethesda says regular updates are on the way. "Our priority initially is making sure any top blocker bugs or stability issues are addressed, and adding quality-of-life features that many are asking for," the publisher says in a Steam blog.

After today's hotfix, we can "expect a regular interval of updates that have top community requested features," including brightness and contrast controls, an HDR calibration menu, an FOV slider, and Nvidia DLSS support and 32:9 ultrawide monitor support on PC. Starfield mods have already arrived to address some of these points - including the game's controversial lack of DLSS - but it'll be good to see these features directly implemented in Starfield by the developers themselves.

Perhaps most notably, the devs say they're adding an "eat button for food." Yes, you will no longer have to suffer the nightmares of inventory management just to consume 3,000 sandwiches at a time. Thank the stars.

While all those updates seem to be coming in the near future, Bethesda's got some other additions in mind for the later stages of the roadmap. "This is a game we'll be supporting for years and years to come, so please keep all the feedback coming!" The studio says "even if we don't get to your requests immediately, we'd love to do it in the future, like city maps." Starfield's limited map has been one of the game's most persistent criticisms, to the point where third-party websites are offering much better maps than the game itself. Again, it'll be grand to see this kind of feature implemented by default.

The devs also say that they're "working on our built-in mod support (Creations) that will work across all platforms similar to what we've done with Skyrim and Fallout 4. This full support is planned to launch early next year." That puts recent comments from creative director Todd Howard on mod support into a more official, concrete context.

