The Starfield map is not going down well

Starfield players aren't too happy with the map in Bethesda's new RPG.

Starfield might've just launched in early access a matter of hours ago, but players are already finding out elements that they like, and some that they unfortunately don't. One of the latter features is apparently the in-game map system, which the veteran Bethesda fan below has deemed to actually be worse than both Skyrim and Fallout 4's in-game maps.

The user below delves into a little more detail about what's wrong with the map system. It turns out that Starfield's map is only geographic, so you don't get distinctive details popping up like city layouts. Because of this, tracking objectives and getting around places like New Atlantis can be distractingly hard work, and it's something that other posts on the Reddit concur with.

The player just below even reasons that not having a map for "random locations" is thematically appropriate, since we're effectively charting the unknown. However, even they can't overlook the lack of a map in cities, which is only fair really, given that our explorers would surely get their hands on a city map as soon as possible.

This isn't to say that Starfield players aren't having a lot of fun with Bethesda's new game, but they're more speaking up about something they believe the developer has overlooked. Perhaps we'll get a comment from someone like game director Todd Howard on the matter at some point in the near future.

