Reggie Hudlin comes to AWA for a line of "original stories featuring diverse characters"

Filmmaker and former longtime Black Panther writer Reggie Hudlin is coming to publisher AWA to create a whole line of "original stories featuring diverse characters."

None of the planned titles have been announced, and no details about any of the stories or characters Hudlin plans to create at AWA have been given, aside from a general release date of "late 2023" for the first of the unannounced projects.

Hudlin and AWA chief creative officer Axel Alonso are working together to develop the line of comics, which AWA also plans to branch into film, TV, and other media. Hudlin and Alonso's working relationship goes back to Hudlin's six-year run on Black Panther, which overlapped in part with Alonso's time as Marvel Comics editor-in-chief.

"Axel and I have a long history of incredible work together and I am excited to break ground on these new projects with him and the AWA team to bring fans original stories centered around heroes from underrepresented backgrounds," states Hudlin in the announcement. "AWA's bold vision for storytelling and putting creators first is the future of the business and I’m looking forward to showing fans what we can create together."

"Reggie and I share so much in common in terms of editorial goals and wanting to bring fresh, diverse voices and representation to the industry and I am excited to collaborate with him again to build on the success we had in the past with Black Panther and Spider-Man with a new slate of original stories," adds Alonso.

No more details of Hudlin and AWA's plans have been disclosed.

Check out the best non-Marvel, non-DC superhero universes ever.