Redfall pre-load is live, and it's almost 100 GB on PC

Redfall is available to pre-load now on Xbox Series X and S as well as PC, and it'll take up quite a bit of hard drive space depending on the platform.

As spotted by XboxEra (opens in new tab), the upcoming Game Pass drop can be pre-installed so that it's ready to play as soon as it launches on Tuesday, May 2. That said, you might want to check how much hard drive space you have, as Redfall is a certifiable chonker on PC and, to a lesser degree, Xbox Series X.

On PC, Redfall will take up an eye-watering 94.3 GB, while on Xbox Series X you'll need to have 77.31 GB of available space. The Xbox Series S version, which will naturally be less demanding since it's scoped for weaker hardware, will eat up a much more palatable 40.37 GB.

Although launching on Game Pass means subscribers have little to lose by giving Redfall a try, its considerable file size might make you wonder if it's worth the time. Our hands-on Redfall preview is largely positive, noting "how well it mixes the familiar-feeling format of its open world with Arkane flair" and praising "the supernatural, spooky ambience" and "creative and atmospheric twists."

Despite generally positive previews, there has been a fair bit of controversy around the fact that Redfall is launching without a performance mode, capping the game at just 30 FPS on Xbox Series X. A 60 FPS performance mode will come "at a later date," but at launch we're stuck with just the quality mode. That's a straight-up deal-breaker for some, but naturally your mileage will vary.

