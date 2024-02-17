Red Dead Redemption 2 player shaves Arthur's head, has him drink 100 hair tonics just before a cutscene, then watches his beard and hair explode in barely a second

Red Dead Redemption 2's lawless sandbox is home to countless weird and wild occurrences that you can't help but laugh at. One new example has a player shave main man Arthur Morgan's head, only to use an exploit to have his hair explode like an ultra-fast time-lapse video of grass growing within a second.

YouTuber Nestan has released several comedic Red Dead Redemption 2 videos, showing the gang's reaction to Arthur's unconventional haircuts and beard styles, for instance. But their newest endeavor begins with a bald Arthur downing 100 hair growth tonics before entering a cutscene.

The cutscene plays as usual, albeit with a hairless Arthur, with the gang planning another crime. That's until the 100 tonics take effect and Arthur's hair quite literally bursts out of his head and face in less than a second. The result is both hilarious and makes me wonder about what else is possible when you stretch the game in odd directions. Take a look below.

Red Dead Redemption 2 isn't just jokes and giggles in the Wild West, though. Modders recently turned the game into the chill life sim it was always supposed to be, in my opinion, with a collection of non-violent jobs. Or, mostly non-violent. That's not really an unconventional way to play the game either. Gamesradar's Heather Wald recently wrote about the joys of not doing much in the open-world epic.

