Red Dead Redemption 2 player shaves Arthur's head, has him drink 100 hair tonics just before a cutscene, then watches his beard and hair explode in barely a second

By Kaan Serin
Morgan's got all the hair growth hacks we need

A hairless Arthur Morgan in a screenshot from Red Dead Redemption 2
(Image credit: Rockstar Games / Nestan)

Red Dead Redemption 2's lawless sandbox is home to countless weird and wild occurrences that you can't help but laugh at. One new example has a player shave main man Arthur Morgan's head, only to use an exploit to have his hair explode like an ultra-fast time-lapse video of grass growing within a second. 

YouTuber Nestan has released several comedic Red Dead Redemption 2 videos, showing the gang's reaction to Arthur's unconventional haircuts and beard styles, for instance. But their newest endeavor begins with a bald Arthur downing 100 hair growth tonics before entering a cutscene.

The cutscene plays as usual, albeit with a hairless Arthur, with the gang planning another crime. That's until the 100 tonics take effect and Arthur's hair quite literally bursts out of his head and face in less than a second. The result is both hilarious and makes me wonder about what else is possible when you stretch the game in odd directions. Take a look below. 

Red Dead Redemption 2 isn't just jokes and giggles in the Wild West, though. Modders recently turned the game into the chill life sim it was always supposed to be, in my opinion, with a collection of non-violent jobs. Or, mostly non-violent. That's not really an unconventional way to play the game either. Gamesradar's Heather Wald recently wrote about the joys of not doing much in the open-world epic

Check out everything we know about GTA 6, the studio's next massive outing.

Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.