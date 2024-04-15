Reacher is the "American James Bond," according to its star Alan Ritchson

Jack Reacher star Alan Ritchson has compared his action hero to James Bond, but it’s not necessarily a positive comparison. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly recently, he said he had no interest in being considered to play 007, even after his breakthrough as another action legend.

"It's funny, I kind of feel like Reacher is the American James Bond," he said. "And I've never had more fun playing a character. I love those larger-than-life, over-the-top action thrillers and spy movies and the heists that are smart and ahead of the audience. That's really great, but I feel like Bond, to me personally – people are going to hate me for saying this – I love Bond, but I feel like it's all a little misogynistic and predictable at this point."

He then doubled down on his comments, adding how he thinks that Bond is a bit outdated. He added: "Reacher, to me, is like the American Bond, and I think it's a cool way to go about doing it where it's a little less purposefully cool. He's not in on how slick he is. I don't feel like we can have characters these days that are in on the joke."

The actor has seemingly already wrapped Reacher season 3, which will be inspired by 'Persuader', the seventh book in Lee Child’s series. Before that hits our screens though, Ritchson is starring in a new spy caper with Henry Cavill called The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

Directed by Guy Ritchie, the movie is based on a true story inspired by a true story and hits US theaters on April 19. For more, check out our guide to the best action movies of all time.