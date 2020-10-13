Fancy a cheap Razer gaming mouse? Then these Prime Day deals are for you

A Razer mouse is arguably as good as it gets when it comes to the best gaming mouse world. But, yes, we all know that they can demand a bit of a premium. But, even though there is a lot to say in the mice justifying their list prices if you ever wanted to pick up a cheap Razer gaming mouse, now is the perfect time with multiple discounts as part of the Amazon Prime Day gaming deals where you can save up to 50% on Razer rodents.

There really is a whole lot to choose from in terms of those definitively reduced in price for the Amazon Prime Day deals and you can check out the whole selection below.

If it needs reiterating, there are Razer mice for almost every game style, and play method - they even make the best left-handed gaming mouse going too. Each pointer from the hardware behemoth has its own advantages and characteristics, and thanks to the new budget Essential range, you don't have to spend a fortune either. Be it wireless, wired, simple layouts, or versatile programmable button layouts, Razer has it. So if you're also considering a contender for best wireless gaming mouse to ditch the cords and gain further freedom then you might find a cracking deal here too.

In this particular sale, there are some familiar names, as well as special editions, and premium to entry-level offerings too, spanning the wired and wireless spectrums. For example, there's a funky Star Wars Atheris mouse, a Gear of War 5 Mamba wireless rodent but also the excellent and tried and tested DeathAdder V2 and Viper mouse. Really excellent mice whatever you play, and hopefully there's something for you below.

And just a reminder, these deals end at 13.00 PT on Tuesday (October 14).

Razer DeathAdder Essential mouse | White | $50 $19.99 at Amazon

The streamlined version of Razer's most well-known gaming mouse, the DeathAdder Essential sacrifices some speed and superfast-ness, but this is a great addition to the arsenal - or beginning of one - for just $20.

Razer Atheris mouse | Startrooper Limited Edition | $50 $39.99 on Amazon

This is a quirky design for a rather useful little mouse. It's perfect as a companion for a small home machine or laptop and features a massive battery life. Plus, who wouldn't want to drive around a Stormtrooper's head for a bit? That's a third off its price too.

Razer Basilisk X mouse | $60 $39.99 at Amazon

This is a steal. Getting a quality Razer mouse for just $40 is a great way to add a cheap gaming mouse to your setup, or use a gaming one for a work set up. Great gift material too.

Razer DeathAdder V2 mouse | $70 $55.99 at Amazon

Another of the DeathAdder family, the V2 builds on what made it's predecessor so successful, and refines it a bit for the year 2020. This is a snip at $56 and should definitely be picked up for those looking for one of the best wired rodents, without breaking the bank.

Razer Viper mouse | $80 $47.99 on Amazon

The Viper is an excellent ambidextrous mouse - I used it daily for ages as a lefty and it was a joy. It'll serve you very well indeed whatever hand you use, and particularly so if shooters are your games of choice. Getting one for less than 50 bucks is a total bargain.

Razer Basilisk v2 | $80 $63.99 at Amazon

The 20,000 DPI optical sensor on the Basilisk is an incredible number that offers great speeds and control. You'll also get 11 programmable buttons and the durable switches withstand up to 70-million clicks.

Razer Mamba Elite wired mouse | $90 $49.99 at Amazon

A fine mouse that might not get much limelight as it used to due to the Vipers, DeathAdders and Basilisks that are a bit newer. However, if you're looking for a swish new gaming mouse- or a fan of the Mambas and want to stock up - this price is a real tempter.

Razer Naga Trinity gaming mouse | $100 $59.99 on Amazon

Perfect for MMO fans with its numerous thumb buttons and customisation options, you can pick this incredibly versatile mouse up for nearly half off its list price.

Razer Mamba wireless mouse (Gear of War 5 Edition) | $130 $59.99 at Amazon

This offer is for the dope mottled gray and black edition of the Mamba wireless mouse which will be a really unique addition to any gaming setup. Perfect for big gears fans, of course.

Razer Viper Ultimate mouse | $129.99 $79.99 on Amazon

The Viper Ultimate is an excellent ambidextrous wireless mouse. - I use its wired counterpart daily as a lefty and it's a joy. It'll serve you very well indeed whatever hand you use, and particularly so if shooters are your games of choice. Getting one for a meagre 80 is a total bargain.

Razer Basilisk Ultimate wireless mouse | $150 $99.99 at Amazon

Getting a third of such a quality mouse as the Basilisk Ultimate is awesome value. Go wireless and never look back with the Basilisk and it's HyperSpeed wireless connectivity, and 20K DPI sensor.

