These Razer gaming chairs are currently up to $150 off

Amazon's gaming chair deals are offering the Razer Iskur series for very competitive rates today.

The deepest discount is reserved for the Razer Iskur X, one of the best gaming chairs, which is retailing for only $249.99 (was $400). This one gets you a full $150 off, and is the lowest-ever price that we've been able to verify on this model. That's a welcome discount after the model previously skyrocketed back to full MSRP last month.

Also of note is the Razer Iskur which is down to just $369.60 (was $500), saving you $129. While the company's flagship gaming chair has been cheaper in the past, it's worth pointing out that this model has endured quite a turbulent price history this year. The Iskur has sat at its respective MSRP for the majority of 2022, so don't miss your chance to experience the full ergonomic experience by team green for less.

We're also frequently updating the best cheap gaming chair deals should you want more options that are a little more wallet-friendly for your home office or gaming setup, with options starting from just $40.

Today's best gaming chair deals

Razer Iskur X | $400 $249.99 at Amazon

Save $150 - This is the lowest price that we're able to verify on the Razer Iskur X, meaning you can get one of the best gaming chairs at a substantially cheaper price point today. While this model lacks the adjustable lumbar support of the original, we think this unit more than justifies the asking price with the discount considered.



Razer Iskur | $500 $369.60 at Amazon

Save $130 - While the Razer Iskur has been cheaper in the past, this gaming chair has sat at the full $500 MSRP for the majority of the year so far, making now an ideal time to invest in adjustable lumbar support for less. This price has only been bettered once, and that was over the winter sales events period last year.



More of today's best gaming chair deals

Should you want more gaming chair deals from all different manufacturers then our price comparison technology is here to help. It contrasts the latest prices on all our favorite models, as you can find below.

